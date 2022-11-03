Wayne Alvin Wikstrom, 84, of Paola, KS, passed away Oct. 28, 2022. Visitation 6:00-8:00 pm Nov. 11, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas (913) 592-2244. Service at 10:00 am on Nov. 12, 2022 at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 606 S. Elm St., Louisburg, KS. Burial at Saint Marys Catholic Cemetery, Louisburg, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Assoc. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Wayne was born July 26, 1938 in Bayard, NE to Alvin Henry and Willabell (Merrill) Wikstrom. He grew up in Bayard, NE. The family moved to Cole Camp, MO. where he graduated from high school. Wayne served in the United States Navy from Jan. 1959-Jan. 1963. He married Donna Horton on Aug. 26, 1967 in Kansas City, MO. Wayne worked as a machinist for Hallmark Cards, Marley Co. and Colgate Palmolive. Wayne was an entrepreneur at heart. He constantly strived to find new ways to do any task at hand. He worked tirelessly to provide for his wife and sons often working late night shifts so he could see his boys in every sport they played. After his sons were grown and married his attention shifted towards retirement where he began his second act in life, being a grandfather. Everything he did centered on the wellbeing and love for his grandchildren. Wayne was known for giving the best hugs (many will attest to that) and when asked how he is doing, his answer was consistent and always with a smile saying, “I’m peachy.” Wayne will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister: Ruth and husband Gary Keyte (brother-in-law), brother-in-law, Elmer Meisner and sister-in-law Sandy Wikstrom. Wayne is survived by his wife Donna, of the home; sons: Anthony “Tony” and wife Melissa Wikstrom, Paola, KS and Timothy “Tim” and husband Jim Fisher, Leawood, KS; grandson: Lauren and granddaughter: Lora; siblings: Virginia Fajen,