Annette Elizabeth (Cramer) Grubiss-Glickman, 94, of Taos, New Mexico, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Advent Health, Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas.

Annette was born in Gardner, Kansas on February 13, 1928 to Charles and Bess (Thomen) Cramer, and grew up in Gardner. She graduated from Gardner High School and Stephens College and attended Kansas University where she met her husband, Hubert F. Grubiss. She was a homemaker, a business woman who owned and operated the Rainbird Gallery in Taos, New Mexico, a private pilot, and a founding member of the Taos Archaeological Society. Along the way, she earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Mexico. Annette moved to Tucson, Arizona, and lived there with her second husband, Dr. Stanley Glickman. Annette and Stan traveled widely and enjoyed golf and cooking. Annette was herself an artist and more recently was active in painting pastels as a member of the Taos Pastel Group. She played the piano and was an avid reader and an active gardener. Annette never missed an opportunity to live life to its fullest. She was fun and funny and loved people and her pets. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.

Annette is survived by her sons: Frederick C. Grubiss, DDS, and Charlene S. Wallace, Lenexa, Kansas, Stephen J. Grubiss and Randolph H. Grubiss both of Taos, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Hugh Grubiss and Dr. Stanley Glickman and brothers Bill Cramer and John Cramer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving to an animal shelter of your choice.