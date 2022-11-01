FatBee Cafe, an artisan boba tea shop, held their grand opening this weekend at 800 E. Main Street. Boba tea is a Vietnamese tea drink with milk, various fruit and fruit juices. The bubbles are “pearls” made from tapioca that float at the bottom. The cafe is franchising from their original Overland Park, Kansas location. Photos courtesy of FatBee Cafe
About The Author
Related Posts
School profits from TV exposure
October 26, 2010
Seven Broncos on All Tri-County baseball team
June 23, 2014
State securities office issues cease, desist order
May 15, 2013