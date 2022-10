Omar Pachecco with an arm lock on Jared Thumb during the Trailblazer Wrestling Championship at the Olathe Armory Saturday, Oct. 15. Photo courtesy of Jamie Brown

RIGHT: Trailblazers Championship Wrestling held a Halloween costume contest for kids at their Saturday, Oct. 15 match. 1st place in the costume contest was Caleb as Chucky. 2nd place: Kallette as the Angel. 3rd: Birthday boy Phil Norris as Marshmellow. 4th place Mariah as the Kitten. Photo courtesy of Wendy Morris