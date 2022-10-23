Jeffrey Cramer

The GEHS Debate squad was at BVSW for their first tournament of the year. Two squads were in action. Ellie Parks with Lily Campbell and Kate Miller with novice Jace Blum. There were a lot of proud moments for this coach and some very close battles, but as the dust fell we left with Parks/Campbell with a 2/3 record and Miller/Blum with a 1/4 record. This being our first tournament there is no doubt this will be a competitive season and our team is only going to get stronger. If you see any of these students congratulate them on their hard work. The team will be traveling to Paola this weekend.