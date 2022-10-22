Walt Cochran

It has been a busy five days for GEHS XC. On Saturday Oct. 1, all three teams traveled to the KCXC Classic at the Ray-Pec XC Course. 44 teams from Kansas and Missouri competed and the Blazers walked away from this meet with several medalists and outstanding team finishes. The Varsity girls finished 13th out of 27 teams lead by the trio of Senior Sarah Farrens, Junior Bella Meili, and Freshman Makayla Cox who all crossed the 5k finish line under 21:00 minutes with Sarah posting a Ray-Pec personal course record of 20:38. Incidentally last season the girls placed 25th at this meet. The Varsity boys ran one of their best races of the season so far, with a top 5 boys finish that will propelled them to a 3rd place team finish out of 30 teams. The Blazer Varsity squad lead by Junior Parker Walion who ran a 16:00 edged Regional competitor Olathe East for the first time this season, and also bumped XC powerhouse Saint Thomas Aquinas for a top 3 team finish. Both of our Varsity teams are young and a good balance of Junior/Senior leadership and solid Freshman and Sophomores to contribute.

KCXC Classic wrapped up the regular season for our top runners with Varsity girls looking to have their highest 6A Olathe Regional finish since GEHS joined class 6A and our boys fighting a tight points race between Olathe East, Olathe West, and Gardner Edgerton for a chance to place in the top 3 at Regionals and advance to the State XC Championships. Blazers are next in action at the Sunflower League Meet at Rimrock Farm on Oct. 15th.

Mill Valley Greg Chipman Classic JV Overview from Wednesday 10/5:

The Trailblazer Varsity athletes rested yesterday and trained and we loaded up all of our traditional JV runners in the Mill Valley Varsity race and JV races. Our teams are very deep this year and our XC runners came out and fought the hills and heat at Shawnee Mission Park to close out their regular season. The Blazers dropped several end of the season PRs on the 5K course. The girls JV race put Freshmen duo Aliyah Schroeter and Evelyn McKelvey in the medals both coming in at 21st and 24th with Freshmen Nelly Martinez-Ramos barely missing the top 25. This group of girls continue to work hard and get better and better. The JV boys were lead by Seniors Danny Wahl and Sophomore Landen Watson. Wahl dropped a legit PR of 19:24 and Nate Wilson who also PRd as the third Blazer to finish. Girls Varsity rested this meet, but our top 7 JV boys bumped up to run a gritty Varsity race this season—for some their first Varsity race of the season. Sophomore Conner Postel and Senior Eric Massaro lead the way for the Blazers and found themselves finishing in the top 25 of the Varsity race. Perhaps the most amazing performance of the race was up-and-comer Freshmen Jude Meili racing his first Varsity action who not only PR’d but was the 4th overall and past 27 runners in the final mile of the 5K. This meet wrapped up the regular season and most of these runners will finish their season on Oct. 15th at League.