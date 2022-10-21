Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

Rhonda Humble was recognized for her contributions to the area by Mayor Don Roberts and the City of Edgerton at the Thursday, Oct. 13 meeting.

Humble published The Gardner News and other local area newspapers for the last 40 years and passed away Sept. 24.

Roberts said Humble was passionate about her projects that were all over the place.

“There are things people don’t know—well there are some that know,” he said. “The Southwest Economic Development Council was formed because of Rhonda Humble and a few others. They were saying we should be doing this. Why are we not doing this.”

Roberts said Humble had always been an inspiration to him.

“She was always a motherly figure and would also let you know when you were stepping across her boundaries,“ he said.

Roberts said he always had great conversations with Humble and she worked tirelessly behind the scenes for the Bank of Knowledge, especially with fundraising efforts.

“She worked hours and hours,” he said. “When we tried to line the stars Rhonda was with us there the whole time. I appreciate the little things Rhonda would do that most never know about.”

Roberts said he had a really good relationship with Humble, and she helped him lead a goal setting session when he was first elected mayor.

“She didn’t publicize it,” he said. “She didn’t make it a big deal. She knew so much about the region and had seen so much of what happened. She was a wealth of information.”

Roberts said Humble didn’t stay retired long enough.

“She is a special lady and always will be,” he said. “She’s done so many things. The list of things she accomplished she did it the way it should’ve been done. She didn’t ask to be patted on the back. She will definitely be missed.”

Clay Longanecker, council member, said she was always sincere.

Beth Linn, city manager, said the city might be planning with the Bank of Knowledge a way to honor Humble’s work with the library.