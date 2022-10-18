Albert Rukwaro

Contributing columnist

I have so many memories of Rhonda Humble that it’s hard to figure out where to start on a tribute. I have known Rhonda for close to 20 years when I walked into her office and asked for an opportunity to write for her newspaper. She gave me a test run and I passed and for the next twenty years my byline has graced her publications regularly. Back in the early oughts, before Facebook and Twitter and other social media platforms took over the world of news, Rhonda had a stable of about five regular publications including “The African Voice” and “La Presencia Latina” both geared at giving voice to the voiceless emerging immigrant communities in southwest Johnson County. I edited The African Voice while writing regular copy for the flagship Tri-County News. As the newspaper business continued teetering on the brink of collapse, Rhonda kept on, bravely leading not only her small operation but also statewide as former President of the Kansas Press Association. Over the years she became like family to me, leaning on her in times of trouble. I was not the only one. I would sometimes tease her about collecting troubled and wandering souls and opening her door to people who for all purposes and intents were strangers. She made lifelong friends on a whim, her loyalty steadfast and true. Even when someone in her circle messed up, Rhonda was there, ever the mother hen, holding their hand, comforting them with words of reassurance, housing them if they were in trouble. She fed many hungry mouths. She was a fun boss to work for, as strict with deadlines as with punctuation. She steered her newspaper in these choppy waters and as she would often say, was the last remaining local paper in the county. She did it with an incredible sense of humor even when the viability of the enterprise was in doubt. I was proud of her resilience, her commitment to the idea of a free press. Her passing feels like an end to an era. She will be missed but never forgotten. RIP my friend, my mentor, my Boss.