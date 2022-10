First Published in The Gardner News October 18, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE:

UNITS: B-19, C-8, D-2, D-11, I-4, I-6, J-12, K-2, LC AND LOT109 WILL BE AUCTIONED AT GARDNER AUTO BODY & OUTBACK STORAGE. 1098 E. SANTA FE, GARDNER, November 5, 2022 AT 1:00 PM TO HIGHEST BIDDER TO SATISFY OPERATOR’S LIEN AFFIDAVIT.