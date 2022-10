NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

A special meeting of participating members of Rural Water District No. 7,

Johnson County, Kansas will be held on November 8, 2022, at the District

Offices, 534 West Main, Gardner, Kansas at 5:30 p.m., for the purpose of voting

on proposed changes to the District’s By-Laws. Following the close of this

special meeting, a regular board meeting will be held for normal business. To

review the proposed By-Law changes, please visit www.Water7.com.