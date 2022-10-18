ORDINANCE NO. 2122 SUMMARY

On October 13, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2122 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a conditional use permit (CU2022-01) allowing a cargo container storage, repair or maintenance facility on property located on the northeast corner of 191st Street and Montrose Street in Edgerton. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

