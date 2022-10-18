SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2123

On October 13, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2123 which amended the start date of the collection of the Community Improvement District (Edgerton Crossing Woodstone Project) 1% community improvement district sales tax. The district is located on approximately 42 acres of land at the southwest corner of Homestead Lane and 199th Street. The community improvement district 1% sales tax will now commence on the date the first retailer opens for business within the district or such other date to be later determined by the City. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.