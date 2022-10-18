Gardner Pride held a picnic for National Coming Out Day at Cornerstone Park on Tuesday, Oct.11. It was their second year for the event. Pizza and doughnuts were served. Everyone was welcome and games from giant Jenga to ladder ball were set up. They said the first year was very welcoming from the area community, but the tide had changed in the last year towards inclusivity. Gardner Pride said hosting the picnic was more important than ever. Photos by Lynne Hermansen