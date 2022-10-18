ORDINANCE NO. 2121 SUMMARY

On October 13, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2121 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve application ZA2022-02 for the rezoning of approximately 5.61 acres of land located on 8th Street/Edgerton Road south of Nelson Street and North of Meriwood Lane, from Edgerton “R-1” Single Family to Edgerton “R-2” Two Family Residential Zoning. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

