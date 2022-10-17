Carol Cole

Contributing columnist

For a short period after my official retirement, I worked for Rhonda. She took a chance on an older woman with no previous newspaper experience. I learned a lot about the business. The struggles, the constant pressure to get the paper out on time and the ever present push to satisfy both subscribers and advertisers filled our days.

Rhonda took it all head on. Her determination competing in a male dominated career was evident. She was the best boss ever had. Her sense of humor was so refreshing. I counted on my tarot card readings from her which were amazingly accurate.

I have some interesting memories with Rhonda, Brandon, Mark T., Joan, Bill, Dave, Albert, Mark K., Nita and Bobby. 911 happened while I was employed at Tri-County Newspapers Inc. Rhonda purchased the Wellsville Globe during that time as well.

She was a caring, driven, smart woman way ahead of her time I will miss her sharp wit and that beautiful smile.