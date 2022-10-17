The Senior Lunch Chili Cook-off is Wednesday, Oct. 19. Who will be this year’s champion and take home the trophy? Will it be you? Seniors who would like to participate in the cook-off should contact City Hall at 913-893-623. 1st place will receive $50 and 2nd place wins $25 thanks to Confluence, who is sponsoring lunch this month.
