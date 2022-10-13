Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

The City of Gardner recognized October as Breast Cancer Awareness at the October 3 City Council meeting.

Todd Winters, mayor, said while considerable progress had been made in the fight against the disease it still remained the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of death among women in the U.S.

“National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a platform for educating women about the importance of early detection of breast cancer through managing mammography and other methods,”he said.

Winters cited statistics that more than 280,000 women and more than 2,650 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with the disease and more than 43,000 people will still die from it despite research, advocacy and significant advances in the fight against breast cancer that have significantly decreased the mortality.

“This October we recognize breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease, their families and friends who are tireless source of love and encouragement and applaud the efforts of our medical professionals and researchers working to find a cure for this deadly disease,”he said.

Tory Roberts, council member, said she wanted to thank Winters for the proclamation.

She said she has two surgeries for the disease during the pandemic.

“I am three years cancer free,”she said. “It is good to get the word out. Education and early detection are key. It is a good reminder to get screened.”