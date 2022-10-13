Ellasann Leckner

Ellasann Leckner, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 11, 2022. She was born February 15, 1932 to parents John and Helen Heidenreich. ““Ellasann graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1950. She married in 1952 and lovingly raised her family of four children. She then attended Johnson County Community College obtaining her Associates Degree and was self employed as an accountant and small business owner. She loved being outdoors, camping, gardening, bird watching and the thrill of riding rollercoasters. Most of all she loved being with family and friends and we will miss her deeply. ““Ellasann was preceded in death by her beloved husband James Leckner Sr, her parents, and two brothers Bob and Butch Heidenreich. She is survived by her four children James Leckner Jr, David Leckner (Debbie), Donna Carr (Douglas) and Joseph Leckner, 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – 11:00 AM at Charter Funerals – 10250 W 63rd St. Merriam, Kansas 66203

Interment: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – 12:30 PM at Leavenworth National Cemetery 150 Muncie Rd Leavenworth, KS 66048

