

Larry Dean Lancaster, 79, Gardner, Kansas passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home.

Private Graveside Service will be October 21, 2022 at Gardner Cemetery. Memorial

contributions may be made to Phoenix Hospice. Condolences may be left at

www.brucefuneralhome.com

Larry was born in Alva, Oklahoma on June 20, 1943 to Donald and Dorothy (Percival) Lancaster.

He grew up in Alva, but lived many places because of his father’s occupation. Larry graduated

from Wentworth Military Academy in 1961. Larry earned a Bachelor of Science in Management

from Baker University in 1996. He married Kerry Sue Hill in Overland Park, Kansas on July 6,

1996. Larry was a database administrator for HNTB Company, Kansas City, Missouri for 37

years and Honeywell for 11 years, retiring in 2010. He was an avid golfer playing at Gardner

Golf Course. Larry also enjoyed golf vacations.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Kerry of the home; sons

Kevin Lancaster, Blue Springs, Missouri and Charles Lancaster, Stilwell, Kansas; stepchildren:

Mindy Kitterman, Olathe, Kansas, Shea LaRoux, Olathe, Kansas, James Grooms, Gardner, Kansas

and Joseph Grooms, Gardner, Kansas; brother Ricky Lancaster, Leesburg, Alabama; sister

Sandra King, Ottawa, Kansas; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

