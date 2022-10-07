William “Willie “ Allen Schulz, 66, Gardner, Kansas passed away September 29, 2022 at his home. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856- 7111. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Gardner American Legion Post 19 or Bruce Funeral Home to help with service expenses. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Willie was born on September 1, 1956 in Olathe, Kansas to Glenn Dale and Nancy Dean (Millbern) Schulz. He was a lifelong area resident, growing up in Gardner and graduating from Gardner High School in 1974. Willie was a United States Army Veteran. He worked for West Roofing, then, as a carpenter for Jim Bigelow Construction. Willie loved to play chess and poker. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Patrick Connaghan. He is survived by his siblings: Roxie (Schulz) Dillard, Kansas City, Kansas, Gary (Diana) Schulz, Olathe, Kansas, Glenna Connaghan, Gardner, Kansas and Ginger (Darius) Crist, Edgerton, Kansas; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.