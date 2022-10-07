Raymond “Ray” Lowell McIntire, 79, of Edgerton, Kansas passed away at home with his family on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Ray was born August 26, 1943 in Carbon, Iowa to Roy E. and Ethyal (Duey) McIntire. He grew up in Iowa where his passion for horses developed. He graduated from high school in Osceola, Iowa. Ray served in the United States Army from 1964-1966. He was stationed here in Gardner, Kansas and he met his love, Janie S. Riley. They were married on October 8, 1966 in Kansas City, Kansas. He competed in rodeo events of bull riding and steer wrestling. Ray earned an Associates of Arts Degree in Environmental Water from Fort Scott Community College. While Ray worked in the Planning Department as an Inspector for the City of Olathe, he, also, fed his passion by raising and preparing horses for the racetrack. He shared this passion with his family and many memories were made around the ranch, on the track, or at rodeos.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Lloyd, Stephen and John.

He is survived by his wife Janie of the home; daughter Ginger McDaniel, son Kent McIntire and his wife, Cindy, of Gardner, Kansas; grandchildren: Kandi, Kira, Malibu and Kolton and great-grandchild Glenn.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 with a Memorial Service with Military Honors to follow at 7:00 p.m. both at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111. Inurnment at Edgerton Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society or Boy’s Town National, Boy’s Town Nebraska. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com