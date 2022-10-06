Photo courtesy of Johnson County Library

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner Library will be closed to the public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5 until mid-December for interior and exterior improvements.

These improvements include roof replacement, updates to plumbing and mechanical systems and repaving.

They said the final reopening date will depend on conditions such as weather and supply chain availability.

The library will notify patrons via email and other library communication channels when a reopening date is determined.

Patrons may continue to return materials to the exterior return bin during the duration of closure. Curbside Holds Pickup will be available during normal operating hours beginning Monday, Oct. 10 through early December.

The location of the dedicated Curbside parking stalls will shift a few stalls to the right to accommodate construction equipment in the lot.