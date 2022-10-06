Lynne Hermansen

This Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 the City of Edgerton will be hosting a BBQ competition in Downtown Edgerton.

Meat Inferno is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and will have a kids barbeque competition on Friday and a backyard bbq and other bbq category competitions on Saturday.

The kids competition will have a top prize of $100 and is free to sign up.

Brittany Paddock, receeation director, said at the September 22 Edgerton City Council meeting 20 kids had signed up so far.

She said the competition will have two age groups with one ages 5 to 10 and the second 11 to 15. The kids will be using donated meat.

The public will not be able to taste the bbq competition food. The city is providing food trucks from Smoky Hill Catering, Flatlanders Pizza and Waffoozles.

Friday will have live music, Fire performers, a fire and ice science competition.

Saturday the backyard bbq competition will have $300 for the top prize followed by $200 and $150.

Parking will be restricted beginning Thursday, October 6 through October 8.

On Friday Nelson Street will be closed between E. 5th Street and E. 3rd Street. East 4th Street will be closed between 56 Highway and the alley behind the Library. 4th Street will be inaccessible from McCarty, Hulett and 56 Highway.

Don Roberts, mayor, said back in April it was a new event but BBQ events seem popular in the area.

“I encourage everyone to participate,”he said. “It’s an opportunity for local chefs young and old to make their first strike on the first year.”