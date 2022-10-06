Walt Cochran

The Trailblazer divided up their JV team and sent a full boys and girls C-team to compete at the BVSW Canis Lupus meet yesterday with coaches McGee and Kromminga. The Girls team was lead by Junior Libby Fry who placed 34th out of 71 runners with a time 25:32. The Girls C-team placed 6th in yesterday’s meet out of seven teams and continue to look to improve their performance as their season continues.

The boys squad competed well at BVSW with Freshman up-and-comer Jude Mieli leading the way with a 25th place finish out of 110 runners and a time of 20:23 on the course. The boys placed 7th out of 9 teams on the day.

Both boys and girls C teams will continue their season next week at the Ray-Pec KC Classic meet which will have all three teams competing on the same day for the Trailblazers.