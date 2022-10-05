Kara Bouwens

Shawnee Mission West and Shawnee Mission East

Monday, Sept. 19

SMW 25-10, 25-16 SME 20-25, 25-13, 15-7

The Blazers had 36 kills. Hayden Meates had 10 and Emma Arel had 11.

Bella Williams scored 11 points on serves. The Blazers worked really well together setting the ball up and defending the court. Once again, the team lost the first game and came back to win the next two. They have been exciting to watch this season.

Olathe East and Shawnee Mission Northwest

Wednesday, Sept 21

Olathe East 25-17, 25-19

Shawnee Mission Northwest 25-4, 25-6

Some highlights for the game:

The team scored 100 percent serving the first game against Shawnee.

The second game serving was 90 percent.

The team had 30 kills for the match. We have been working on passing more accurately and receiving serves more effectively. Our serve receiving average was a 2.6. Our goal is a 2.0.

The girls did an amazing job passing. The Liberos did a tremendous job of keeping the ball in play – Izzy Owen and Lana Bayles. Individually on Kills – Emerson Munsuy had 8 and Hayden Meats had 7. Lexi Shoemaker did an awesome job passing the ball to target with a 2.75 passing average. Our setters Elle Perez, Anna Conroy and Charlee Latteman did a great job of setting our hitters and putting up a hittable ball and running the offense so we could continue to make plays. Our record is 14 – 1.