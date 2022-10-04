Kimball Leavit

The Trailblazers Men’s soccer team competed, outlasted and reveled last night.

The Junior Varsity were shellacked by the Raiders suffering another loss to bring their record to 3-7. The Junior Varsity team lost the contest 0-10. The Raiders ”Mercy ruled” the Trailblazer kickers with approximately 14 minutes left in the entirety of the match. The Trailblazers will continue to stay the course and continue down the path of development and improvement they have embarked upon since the beginning of this season.

Next up was the Varsity team. The Blazers started the match with a real verve and determination. The Blazer booters were wizzing and whirring around the field. Within the opening five minutes Diego Erives hooked up with Gilan Brown for a memorable and spectacular goal to push GEHS ahead 1-0. The match progressed and the Blazer booters became more stalwart in their defending as the minutes passed and counted down the closing of the match. The Raiders were knocking at the door the entire second half of the goal and the Trailblazers refused to answer; blanking the Raiders for the win. The conclusion of that match brings the Blazer Varsity team’s record to 3-7 this season.

The GEHS Men’s Trailblazer soccer team will once again be playing on Thursday, September 29th versus the Shawnee Mission West Falcons with Junior Varsity playing first at 5:00pm, and Varsity competing immediately after, playing at the Shawnee Mission District Soccer Complex in Overland Park.