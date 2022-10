Photos courtesy of USD 231

Paige Schesser was crowned Homecoming Queen and Pierson Carlisle was crowned Homecoming King at the Gardner Edgerton Homecoming game on Friday, Sept 23. Gardner Edgerton Varsity football lost to Mill Valley 35-14. Other members of the court in no particular order are Kyle Oatman, Shelby Davis, Conner Elder, Riley Pemberton, Kylee DeFranceaco, Ryleigh Sander, Dawson Williams, Eli Blazic.