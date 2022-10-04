Lynne Hermansen

The city decided this last week to cancel its annual Grand Slam Beer, Wine, and Spirits Fest at Celebration Park scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

Several of their available vendors could not commit to the event due to staffing issues, they said.

The city said they couldn’t provide the experience attendees have expected over the years because of the lack of vendors.

“The city takes pride in delivering top-notch quality-of-life events,” they said.

Refunds will be issued the week of Oct. 3 to those who purchased a ticket.

Any questions about refunds, please email the Parks and Recreation Department at gprd@gardnerkansas.gov.