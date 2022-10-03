Rhonda Kaye Humble, 66, Olathe, peacefully passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.

Rhonda was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 13, 1956 to Frank Henry Kearney and Frances LaVerne (Huttsell), Kearney. She grew up in Missouri, graduating from Raymore Peculiar High School in 1974. Rhonda went to college for journalism and earned an Associates of Arts Degree from JCCC. She married Mark Joseph Humble on November 28, 1980 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Olathe, Kansas.

Rhonda recently retired as publisher and owner of The Gardner News. She had also owned The Spring Hill New Era, Merchandizer, Southwest Journal, Wellsville Globe and The African Voice publications. She received the 2006 Boyd Award; Award of Excellence for column writing, KPA: Lady of the Year Award – Gardner Beta Sigma Pi. Rhonda was Gardner Area Chamber of Commerce president, 1991, Kansas Press Association president, 2001 and Southwest Johnson County Economic Development Council president. She was part owner of Whiskey River Dance Hall & Saloon, Olathe. She was a key supporter of The Bank of Knowledge Library, Edgerton. She worked tirelessly to get free metro phone service locally. She taught people to think and defend their point of view.

Her hobbies included visiting with friends, genealogy, tarot card reading, playing Scrabble (nationally ranked) and dominoes. Rhonda’s most valued time was spent being with her family, especially her two grandchildren. She will be remembered as a very caring person with a big heart, someone who helped many people when they were struggling.

Rhonda is survived by her son Brandon Mark Francis Humble, his wife Katherine Elizabeth (Leckner) Humble, Grandchildren Grace Francis Anne Humble and Vaughn Mark Kearney Humble, many nieces and nephews and numerous lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and LaVerne Kearney; husband Mark Humble and brother Mike Kearney.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 15, 10:00a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 South Center, Gardner, KS 66030.

Private family graveside service with inurment will immediately follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Bank of Knowledge Library – 319 E. Nelson Edgerton, KS 66021

or

Unity Village – 1901 NW Blue Parkway Unity Village, MO 64065

Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.