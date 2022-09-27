ORDINANCE NO. 2120 SUMMARY

On September 22, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2120 which amended City of Edgerton Ordinance 2113 which previously adopted the recommendation of the City of Edgerton Planning Commission to approve Application ZA2022-01 for the rezoning of certain property from Johnson County “RUR” to City of Edgerton “PUD” zoning to cure a defective legal description. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.