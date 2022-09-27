NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City of Edgerton City Council (the “Governing Body”) of Edgerton, Kansas will conduct a public hearing on October 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the following location:

404 East Nelson

Edgerton, Kansas 66021

regarding a proposed loan in an amount not to exceed $55,000.00 to be taken by the City of Edgerton from the Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund (the “Fund”) administered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (“KDHE”) pursuant to K.S.A. 65-163c et seq. The City of Edgerton has made preliminary application to KDHE for the Loan, the proceeds of which will be used by the City of Edgerton to finance certain modifications and improvements (The Lead and Copper Rule Revision Project) to the City of Edgerton’s water supply and distribution system (the “System”), and to pay interest during construction of the Project. Further information regarding the nature and scope of the Project, the source of revenues pledged to secure the Loan, the City of Edgerton’s financial information, the City of Edgerton’s water conservation plan, environmental impact information which could qualify for a categorical exclusion, the proposed Loan documents, and the schedule of rates proposed by the Governing Body to enable the City of Edgerton to meet its financial obligations for the Loan are available for public inspection and copying at any time during normal business hours at the address set forth below.

The Governing Body will not adopt a resolution authorizing the completion of the Loan application and the execution and delivery of the Loan documents until after the conclusion of the public hearing described in this Notice.

All persons having an interest in this matter will be given an opportunity to be heard at the time and place herein specified.

Dated: September 27, 2022

Additional Information available at:

404 East Nelson Street

EDGERTON, KANSAS 66021

/s/ Alex Clower ,

City Clerk

NOTE: To be published at least 30 days prior to Date of Public Hearing