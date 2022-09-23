LILLIAN LOUISE MURRAY

106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111. Graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at Lillian Louise Murray, 88, Gardner, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Nottingham of Olathe. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home,(913) 856-7111. Graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Lillian was born in Olathe, Kansas on May 19, 1934 to Iram and Iris Louise (Donovan) Murray. She was a lifelong Johnson County resident who attended Gardner High School. Lillian worked in the kitchen at Reece Hospital and Nike School, Gardner, Kansas and Royal Terrace, Olathe, Kansas. She enjoyed embroidering, listening to country music and watching Westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Lillian was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas.

Lillian is survived by her sister Ruth (Richard) Stone, Gardner, Kansas several nephews, nieces and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Nadine Murray and brothers: Don Murray, Wayne Murray and Paul Murray.