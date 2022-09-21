

John Franklin Husted, Jr., 91, Gardner, Kansas passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at

Wellsville Health & Rehab, Wellsville, Kansas. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September

24, 2022 with funeral service and Military Honors to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral

Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery,

Osawatomie, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church Youth

Group. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

John was born on August 12, 1931 in Beagle, Kansas to John Franklin Husted, Sr. and Viva

Gertrude (McDaniel) Husted. He was a lifelong area resident who graduated from Osawatomie

High School in 1949. John was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1953-1955.

On March 27, 1955 John married Sandra Castor in Paola, Kansas. They were constant

companions. He was a farmer, raising cattle and hogs as well as growing row crops. In 1976,

John began his own company, Husted Electric, operating for 49 years. He was a member of

Antioch Baptist Church, Spring Hill, Kansas, Cole-Smith Post 350 American Legion, Spring Hill,

Kansas and Lions Club, Gardner, Kansas. John and Sandra enjoyed square dancing with the

Docey Dandies club. He loved to visit with friends and strangers anywhere he went. For many

years, John was involved in 4H as a project leader and helped start the Hillsdale Hustlers 4H

club. In his spare time, John liked to garden, do yard work, raise flowers, fish and care for his

cats.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sandra; daughter Malea; brother Clifford

Husted and sister Lorene E. Alexander. He is survived by his grandchildren: Layne, Ellie, Evan

and Kyle; foster grandchild, Mariah; foster great-grandchild, Oakleigh; foster daughter Skye

Starner; son-in-law Milton(Carol) Lutz; brother-in-law Bill Castor (Therese); nephews Carl

Bickham and Ronald Husted and niece Christa Kellogg