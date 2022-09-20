The 3rd annual car and bike show will be held Sept 24, 2022 The location is the GEHS located at 425 N Waverly road. Time Noon to 3pm. Rain date Sept 25th

Robert Cook was a local business person. He ran his auto repair business R & J Automotive for over 20 years here in Gardner. Robert was a graduate of the 1972 class of Gardner High School. He built and drove racecars, motorcycles and enjoyed working on almost anything with an engine. After his passing in 2019, A group of his friends decided the best way to honor his memory was to start a scholarship in his name.

The Robert Cook Vo-Tech scholarship fund was formed. It gives the opportunity to students every year who choose careers outside of a traditional college. In the past three years awards of scholarships have been given to eight students who went on to attend welding academy, auto technician school, diesel technician school, etc. This year scholarship awards include two females.

Attendance in the show has increased each year and has gained a nice reputation. Earlier this year the Discovery Channels FYI Network filmed an episode of “United We Drive” in Gardner spotlighting the Scholarship Fund and the great student involvement in it. The show is scheduled to air in September of 2022.

For more information go to www.RobertCookVotechfund.com.