Stepping Stone Animal Hospital, a locally owned general practice, opened its doors for business on September 1, 2022. The hospital will service companion animals with services ranging from general exams and vaccines to specialty surgeries or consultations. Dr. Sara Smith is the owner/veterinarian and has been a veterinarian for the community since 2015. As the only locally owned animal hospital in Gardner, Stepping Stone hopes to be involved with several community outreach programs. It is located at 971 E Lincoln lane ( behind Joy Closet). Daily hours are M-F 7:00 to 5:30 pm. To learn more about the hospital, please contact them at staff@steppingstoneah.com or drop by for a visit.