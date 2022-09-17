Marvin Lefmann (left) was recognized by the Mayor Todd Winters for bringing home the gold medal from 2022 Special Olympics Games in Orlando, Florida. Staff photo by Lynne Hermansen

Lynne Hermansen

Marvin Lefmann, Gardner resident and Special Olympic Athlete, was recognized at the Tuesday, September 6 City Council meeting for his achievements in softball.

Lefmann travelled with the Topeka Stars Special Olympics softball team this June to compete in the 2022 Special Olympic USA games in Orlando, Florida.

The team brought home the Gold medal.

5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states participated in the event.

“Special Olympics athletes display remarkable abilities not only in the field but in all areas of life,” Todd Winters, mayor, said.

Lefmann was the only athlete from Gardner, and one of the first Special Olympic athletes to have ever participated in the USA Games.

“Without God this isn’t possible,”he said.

Lefmann thanked Special Olympics for the opportunities they have given him with his athletic career.

“It’s opened doors,”he said. “We play as hard as every one else. Teammates—we back each other up,”he said. “Special Olympics has been good to me.”

Winters read the city’s certificate they presented him that stated, “The City of Gardner wants to recognize his achievements in participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and bringing home the Gold.”

“We thank Mr. Lefmann for his hard work,”Winters said. “He has truly made Gardner proud.”