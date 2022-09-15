Lynne Hermansen

Lhermansen@cherryroad.com

A hometown heroes banner program was approved Tuesday, September 6 by Gardner City Council.

The program allows the display of banners on downtown poles to honor local Veterans.

The banner costs will be from the applicant and the city will pay the annual $780 installation labor costs, removal costs, administrative costs and possible mounting hardware costs.

The banners will be displayed in November to coincide with the Veteran’s Day holiday and taken down before the December holidays.

Council members came to a consensus to start with 20 banners in the downtown corridor.

Steve Shite, council Vice President, said he thinks the program is a good idea.

Applicants would pay for the banner on a two to three year cycle.

Amy Nasta, deputy city administrator, said they would look at expanding the program down Main Street in the future if there was enough interest.

The program’s purpose is to pay tribute to local veterans and active duty military through the banner recognition.

For a banner to be eligible the honorees must be a veteran or active duty military member in any service branch, verification of the honorees military status, a current Gardner resident, business owner, a Gardner Edgerton USD 231 school district resident or alumni, or an immediate family member of a Gardner resident, business owner of USD 231 resident or alumni. Immediate family is parent, sibling, spouse, child, grandchild, son-in-law or daughter-in-law.

The program is a first come first served basis. The banners are 30 by 60 inches, full color and double sided. The honoree’s name, military branch and photo in full uniform will be displayed along with the city of Gardner logo and a message of thanks for their service.