Staff Photos by Lynne Hermansen

The 2022 Smoke on the Trails BBQ Competition kicked off Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 at Celebration Park in Gardner. $10,000 in prize money was given away to the Top 10 winners in various meat categories from Master Series, Backyard Chicken, Backyard Ribs, pork, brisket and more. At least 40 teams from the Kansas City area and Midwest competed. The event was sponsored by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, Frozen in Time Photography by Todd Riggins and Culligan Water. Fergolicious BBQ, who recently celebrated their appearance on the Food Network’s episode of ‘BBQ USA’ and held a watch party at Austin’s in July, won Reserve Grand Champions.