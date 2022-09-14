Douglas Leavitt

The Trailblazers Men’s soccer were in action this past weekend playing on Saturday. Both the JV & Varsity teams went head to head with the Olathe West Owls away at the College Boulevard Activities Center.

The Junior Varsity suffered their first loss of the season to bring their record to 2-1. The Junior Varsity team lost the contest 0-9. It was a difficult contest against a very qualified side. The Trailblazers come off this loss looking to reassert their style of play and find ways to succeed in future contests.

Next up was the Varsity team. They entered the match against the defending 6A High School soccer State Champions with a resolve to perform. This resolve and effort led them to a 0-2 deficit in the first half. The second half the boys came out attempting to close the gap in the lead. Unfortunately, the Owls were also determined to widen the gap on the Trailblazers and were able to convert three more opportunities into goals in the second half. The conclusion of the match saw the Trailblazers downed by the Olathe West Owls with a 0-5 disappointing loss to bring their record to 1-2 this season.

The GEHS Men’s Trailblazer soccer team will once again be out kicking it today Tuesday, September 6th versus the Baldwin Bulldogs with Varsity playing first at 4:00pm and JV competing immediately after, playing at the Baldwin High School soccer field in Baldwin City.