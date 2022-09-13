Bob Willard Newton, 79, Olathe, Kansas passed to his heavenly home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas , 66030 (913) 856-7111. Graveside service will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Walnut Creek Cemetery, Wellsville, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Bob was born on January 20, 1943 at Burge Deaconess Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, to Jay Paul Newton, Sr. and Frances (Willard) Newton. When he was 12 years old his family moved to Gardner, Kansas. Bob graduated from Gardner High School in 1961. He attended Kansas City Business College and Emporia State University where he received his degree in business. Bob Married Beverly Goldman on April 2, 1976. He owned Robert Newton’s Farmers Insurance Agency in Olathe for over 40 years until his retirement. Bob enjoyed his work as an agent and loved spending time with his family. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Beverly of 46 years. Bob is survived by his step – son Richard Goldman, step – daughter Elise Goldman Soto (Joe), Grandson Ryan Scott, two step grandchildren, Ryan and Barry; two brothers Jay Paul Newton, Jr. (Marcia) and John (Janet) and one sister Karen (Gary) Niece and Nephews: Jay Paul, Matthew, Kevin, Rachael, and Clinton and one great niece Ella.