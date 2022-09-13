SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2118

On September 8, 2022, the governing body of the City of Edgerton, Kansas passed an ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING AND PROVIDING FOR THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2022A, OF THE CITY OF EDGERTON, KANSAS.

The Series 2022A Bonds approved by the Ordinance are being issued in the principal amount stated therein to finance certain internal improvements in the City, and constitute general obligations of the City payable as to both principal and interest, to the extent necessary, from ad valorem taxes which may be levied without limitation as to rate or amount upon all the taxable tangible property, real and personal, within the territorial limits of the City. A complete copy of this ordinance may be obtained or viewed free of charge at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 404 East Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas, or for at least 7 days after the publication date of this Summary at www.edgertonks.org.

This Summary is hereby certified to be legally accurate and sufficient pursuant to the laws of the State of Kansas.

DATED: September 8, 2022.

/s/

Lee Hendricks, City Attorney