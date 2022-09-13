ORDINANCE NO. 2119 SUMMARY

On September 8, 2022, the City of Edgerton, Kansas approved Ordinance No. 2119 which adopted the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve a conditional use permit (CU2021-04) allowing a cargo container storage, repair or maintenance facility on property north of 187th Street between Kill Creek Road and Waverly Road (31220 W. 187th Street), in Edgerton, KS. A complete copy of this ordinance is available at www.edgertonks.org or at Edgerton City Hall, 404 E. Nelson, Edgerton, Kansas 66021. This summary is certified by Lee Hendricks, City Attorney for the City of Edgerton, Kansas.

