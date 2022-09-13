Kimball Leavitt

On what was a sultry and sweaty affair, both the JV & Varsity teams for soccer squared off against the Baldwin High Bulldogs yesterday afternoon.

The Junior Varsity team came out of the first half of the game leading 3-2. The second half started off even more promising with another two goals scored by the GEHS Junior Varsity team. The boys competed to the finish and completed the match with a 7-5 win with goals from Brayden Hinz, Arden Sirithasack, Stephen Drabant, Trigo Paramo, Milan Majstorovic and finally two goals from Jensen Honey. Assists were from Jaxson Seyfert, Logan Pastore, Gehovany Hernandez, Rudy Taylor with two assists from Arden Sirithasack.

Next, the Varsity team began the match against Baldwin with an immense amount of energy, and playing some stunning soccer early. The boys built a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Gilan Brown unassisted converting a penalty kick from the mark and a second goal from Aung Swe and assisted by Diego Erives. The second half began and Bulldogs scored bringing themselves within one goal of the Trailblazers. The match was then dominated by the Trailblazers and Owen Dye scored while being assisted by Diego Erives. Diego Erives then scored with an assist by Gilan Brown. The Trailblazers finished the match with a result of 5-2, bringing the team record to 2-2 for the season.

The Blazer men will again be in action tomorrow Thursday, September 8th 7:00pm away at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe versus the Olathe East Hawks.