Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen

Micky Pegg, owner of All Saints Cigars, hosted the first event for Ash and Anvil’s Grand Opening Thursday, September 8. Pegg said he met Derrick Stockton at a trade show and through social media. “I love the Stockton family,”he said. “They travel in packs. They are great people.” Pegg said he was impressed by the cigar lounge and hopes to be back for many more events as the area has been good to him.