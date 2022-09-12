Lynne Hermansen

[email protected]

Arvest Bank recently announced the introduction of Braille debit cards for their customers as part of their “inclusion” program.

The cards will function the same as a traditional debit card, but will have Braille on the front for the customer’s name and card number along with the expiration date and three digits security code on the back in Braille.

Brandon Elliott, relationship banker for the 306 E. Main Street branch, said they hadn’t received any requests for the new card yet, but would gladly order one for any customer needing one.

Amy Gleason, Arvest’s diversity, equity and inclusion program manager, said the bank strives every day to create the best experience possible for all our customers.

“We believe these new cards reflect that commitment, as well as our commitment to financial inclusion,”she said.

For customers who do not want to go through the local Gardner branch Braille debit cards can be ordered by calling (856)952-9523.

Elliott said the bank is committed to inclusivity including serving the visually impaired.

Arvest also offers Braille account statements and ATMs to guide the visually impaired. Headphone ports for voice guidance are also available

Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma since 1961.

Arvest Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.