Rick Nichols

The contributions of Loretta Ensor (1904-1991) to the field of amateur radio will be recalled this Saturday during a special event at Ensor Park and Museum in Olathe.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club and others will be operating the radio station inside the historic Ensor home at 18995 W. 183rd using Loretta’s call sign of W9UA. The public is invited to drop by and observe these licensed operators, or “hams,” in action. There will be no charge.

A lifelong resident of Johnson County, Loretta assisted her older brother Marshall, W9BSP, in teaching radio by radio during the late 1920s, the ’30s and the early ’40s, and was a charter member of the Young Ladies’ Radio League, which was organized in 1939.

Ensor Park and Museum is owned and operated by the City of Olathe and reopened this past weekend following a two-month break for summer. Visitors can tour the Ensor home and the nearby peg barn of the.late 1800s from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 30.

There is no charge for admission, but freewill donations are accepted.

For more information, visit ensorparkandmuseum.org.