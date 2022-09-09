Members of New Life Community Church celebrated with their Pastor Rick George, Sunday, September 4 on the new, acquired land at 188th Street and Gardner Road for their new church building. Staff photos by Lynne Hermansen

Lynne Hermansen

Pastor Rick George held a church service for New Life Community Church parishioners, Sunday, September 4 at 188th Street and Gardner Road as part of their christening for their newly purchased land to move the church.

“What an incredible day,”he said. “An exciting day. We get to come together for a second time in this property to worship God-to celebrate his goodness and look forward to what he is going to do over the next year for the life of our church.”

New Life Community Church is currently at 17935 South Moonlight Road.

The new 50,000 square foot facility will house a 800 seat auditorium, seven children’s classrooms, five adult classrooms, youth and kids worship space and a gymnasium.