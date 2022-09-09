Deb Osborne

On the heels of Tuesday’s action at Olathe North, the JV ladies had an all day tournament at Mill Valley Wednesday and a home match against Shawnee Mission South last night. A LOT of tennis was played.

Wednesday brought super steamy conditions, zero wind, zero clouds, and zero shade to Mill Valley but the ladies did pretty well overall. It was an 8-team tournament with pool play followed by medal rounds. The ladies played four matches each and one doubles team played five due to an error in calling the medal round match.

At #1 singles, Hallie Sherman finished 6th with an overall 1-3 record.

At #2 singles, Violet Hotle finished 4th with an overall 2-2 record.

At #2 doubles, Maria Pinedo and Olive Koerner finished 8th with some tough matches, but fell 0-4.

The stars of the day were the #1 doubles team of Brecklynn Lowe and Ava Wickhart who had to play an extra medal round match because of a mistake in calling the matches, but ended up 3-1 overall with a hard-earned 3rd place medal, falling only to St. James.

Thursday, the action on the courts continued as Shawnee Mission South came to visit. 38 matches later, the ladies came away with some nice victories even if SMS edged us out overall. We dominated in doubles with winners including

Riley Pemberton/Naomi DeLaO

Elizabeth Easley/Sam Pearson

Vasillia Fulks/Addi Cortner

Riley Hutchinson/Mariah Reeves

Kamryn Elbert/Anna Fitzgibbons

Ashlyn Huff/Aly Young

Hallie Moodaley/Alissa Groff

Alexis Bruna/Jillian Bryan

Kamryn Elbert/Grace Taylor

Singles wins were had by Riley Pemberton at #1 singles, Naomi DeLaO, Elizabeth Easley, Sam Pearson, Hannah Boldin, Anna Fitzgibbons and Hallie Moodaley. The ladies are back on our home courts three times next week Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday against Spring HIll, Lawrence, and Olathe East.