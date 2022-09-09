Staff photos by Brandon Humble

Lynne Hermansen

Fighter jets took to the skies over Labor Day weekend. The Garmin KC Air Show performed at the New Century Air Center on Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday 4. The family-friendly showcase featured the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds for the Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

The Thunderbirds were the main attraction and were joined by plenty of skydivers, jets and helicopters, including: U.S. Army Golden Knights KC Flight Formation Red Bull skydiving team Aeroshell Aerobatic team A-10 Thunderbolt II demonstration team.

The Thunderbirds had to fly lower than normal with shorter performances because of cloudy skies.

There were numerous aircrafts on the ground for people to see and look inside. New this year were two monster trucks that people could ride in while the show was happening.

Photo opportunities inside were available to sit in the cockpit of an F-18 jet.

Exhibits were on display for The Tuskegee Airmen red tail exhibit, The Flight Zone and STEM aviation station — hands-on exhibits for kids to explore the connection between flying.