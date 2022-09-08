Derrick Abromeit

The Varsity tennis team traveled north to the Leavenworth Quad on Thursday for their second competition of the week. The results were mixed, as the Blazers were swept 4-0 the opening meet against Lawrence High, but then defeated both Shawnee Mission North and the host Leavenworth with 4-0 scores.

At #2 doubles, in their first varsity action of the season, junior Kenzie Sullivan and sophomore Morgan MacKinney came back from their opening round loss to Lawrence and defeated SMNorth 8-1 and Leavenworth 8-3.

The #1 doubles team of junior Lauren Smith and senior Adah Siegfried also dominated their opponents from SMNorth and Leavenworth 8-2 and 8-1. For the week the pair finished with 4 wins and 2 losses.

Our singles players duplicated the trend, losing to Lawrence and then coming back to dominate their final two opponents. Emma Falkner at #1 and Reagan Lundy at #2 both secured their first victories of the season.

The varsity plays next Tuesday at the Spring Hill Quad.